Dawson Road closed for emergency rail repairs today

Between Speedvale Avenue and Campbell Road

Guelph, Ont., January 26, 2021—Dawson Road is closed between Speedvale Avenue West and Campbell Road for emergency Guelph Junction Railway repairs.

Local traffic is permitted on Dawson Road from Speedvale Avenue West north to the rail crossing and between Woodlawn Road West and Campbell Road. Drivers can detour around the area by using Speedvale Avenue West, Edinburgh Road North and Woodlawn Road West.

It is anticipated that repairs will be completed by end of day tomorrow.

Some noise and light due to construction may be experienced by those working in the area.

The City will provide updates on Facebook (facebook.com/cityofguelph) and Twitter (twitter.com/cityofguelph) should anything change, or once repairs are complete.

Media contact

Les Petroczi, General Manager

Guelph Junction Railway

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2825

Mobile 519-766-7121

[email protected]