Construction notice: Dodds Avenue access to York Road closed for one day on January 20

York Road Reconstruction: Ontario Street to Stevenson Street
Notice date: January 18, 2021
About the project
The City of Guelph is completing water and sewer pipe replacement work on York Road between Ontario Street and Stevenson Street. The project has been paused for winter and will resume in April 2021. Investigative work is required on Dodds Avenue before construction can resume.
Work begins January 20
Work is expected to begin on Wednesday, January 20 and will take about one day to complete, weather permitting.
Access to York Road from Dodds Avenue closed
Drivers will not be able to access York Road from Dodds Avenue during the investigative work. Residents will be able to access York Road by taking Bell Avenue to Brockville Avenue or Balsarroch Place to Armstrong Avenue.
Pedestrian access
There are no expected impacts to pedestrian access from this work. All sidewalks will remain open.
Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
226-820-0154
[email protected]