Construction notice: Dodds Avenue access to York Road closed for one day on January 20

York Road Reconstruction: Ontario Street to Stevenson Street

Notice date: January 18, 2021

About the project

The City of Guelph is completing water and sewer pipe replacement work on York Road between Ontario Street and Stevenson Street. The project has been paused for winter and will resume in April 2021. Investigative work is required on Dodds Avenue before construction can resume.

Work begins January 20

Work is expected to begin on Wednesday, January 20 and will take about one day to complete, weather permitting.

Access to York Road from Dodds Avenue closed

Drivers will not be able to access York Road from Dodds Avenue during the investigative work. Residents will be able to access York Road by taking Bell Avenue to Brockville Avenue or Balsarroch Place to Armstrong Avenue.

Pedestrian access

There are no expected impacts to pedestrian access from this work. All sidewalks will remain open.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

226-820-0154

[email protected]