City providing additional information to complete Emma Street to Earl Street pedestrian bridge environmental assessment

Guelph, Ont., January 14, 2021 – The City is working to provide more information to meet the requirements of the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (Class EA) process for the Emma Street to Earl Street pedestrian bridge project as requested by the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks following their review of the EA.

“The City is committed to providing additional information to satisfy the Ministry’s request to fulfill the environmental assessment process for the Emma Street to Earl Street pedestrian bridge,” explains Terry Gayman, general manager of Engineering and Transportation Services. “We recognize the importance of this environmental assessment work to ensure we’re meeting commitments to our community and protecting our environment as we improve connections to downtown for people walking and biking in Guelph.”

To address the Ministry’s request, the City is:

Conducting Indigenous community consultation related to treaty rights

Providing details about the public consultation program including how feedback was considered

Providing details about how species at risk assessments were conducted with respect to bats, and describing projected habitat impacts.

The City expects to complete this work in 2021.

“The City will issue a new Notice of Completion once these updates are complete and start a new 30-day public review period for the project,” adds Gayman.

The Ministry received a Part II Order submission for the Emma Street to Earl Street pedestrian bridge project. A Part II Order request asks for a higher level of assessment and can be requested once the EA notice of completion is issued. This Part II Order request will not be considered until the City has satisfied the Ministry’s comments and issued a new Notice of Completion.

