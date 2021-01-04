City of Guelph services during COVID-19

The situation is changing quickly. This page is updated on weekdays by 4 p.m. Follow us on Facebook or Twitter using #COVID19Guelph for updates.

COVID-19 cases in Guelph

Province-wide shutdown December 26 to January 23

The provincial government has announced that all 27 public health units in southern Ontario will be in shutdown as of December 26 until at least January 23, 2021.

Gathering limits and fines

No indoor gatherings at home during province-wide shutdown

Do not visit any other household or allow visitors in your home. If you live alone, consider having close contact with only one other household. Up to 10 people can gather outdoors if there is room for people who don’t live together to stay two metres apart. Bubbles/social circles are not recommended.

People hosting large gatherings could be fined $10,000, and attendees could be fined $750 each.

Report a gathering or business not following COVID-19 guidelines

Protect yourself and others from COVID-19

stay at home, especially if you feel sick

wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer

only go out for work, school, groceries, pharmacy, health care, helping vulnerable people, and physical activity; work remotely, where possible.

If you must go out, stay two metres (6.5 feet) away from people you don’t live with

wear a mask or face covering in places where you may not be able to stay two metres away from others

Thank you for wearing a mask

Wearing a mask or face covering helps protect people around you, their families and our community. In Ontario, you are required to wear mask over your nose and mouth on the bus, inside City facilities, local businesses, and private commercial vehicles.

People don’t have to show proof a any health condition that prevents them from wearing a mask. Masks are not required for people who:

are under the age of 5 years either chronologically or developmentally;

can’t breathe safely while wearing a face covering;

have a medical reason including but not limited to, respiratory disease, cognitive difficulties or difficulties in hearing or processing information.

Stay informed. Stay safe.

COVID-19 testing in Guelph

Take the self- assessment if you’re worried you were exposed to COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) or have symptoms.

Cough, fever, shortness of breath, or other symptoms?

Call 226-773-1922 to make an appointment at the assessment centre, 400 Southgate Drive if:

you have COVID-19 symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever etc.), or

you have had contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19, or

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health tells you to get tested for COVID-19

No symptoms?

Call 519-763-3431 to make an appointment at Shopper’s Drug Mart, 7 Clair Road if:

you do not have COVID-19 symptoms

you live, visit or work at a long-term care home, homeless shelter, or other congregate living facility

you are a farm worker

you are an international student that has passed your 14-day self-quarantine period

you require a test for international travel

you are Indigenous

Search for other drug stores offering COVID-19 tests

Do not call 911 unless it is an emergency

Learn more about COVID-19 testing and results

City services – what’s open, what’s closed

Anyone attending scheduled in-person meetings, programs or events at City facilities must provide their contact information to track and prevent possible cases of COVID-19.

City Hall

Please consider using the mail slot at the front of City Hall or online services at guelph.ca.

ServiceGuelph is selling bus fares and large garbage item tickets and accepting payments for invoices, parking tickets, pet licences, and property taxes at City Hall Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Marriage licences are issued by appointment only. Civil wedding/marriage ceremonies have resumed in City Council chambers on Thursdays and Fridays.

Visit guelph.ca/serviceguelph for more information.

City Council and committee meetings

Learn when and how to participate in online City Council and committee meetings at guelph.ca/council.

View all COVID-19 updates to City Council

Garbage and recycling

Visit guelph.ca/waste for holiday pick-up schedules, public waste drop-off hours, fees, and guidelines. The paper shredder is closed.

If anyone in your home is self-isolating due to COVID-19 symptoms, has tested positive for COVID-19, or is isolating due to travel outside Canada, please put all recyclables and garbage in bags in your grey cart. Keep using your green cart as usual.

Guelph Farmers’ Market

The Guelph Farmers’ Market will reopen on Saturday, January 9. Up to 50 people can shop indoors. Visit guelph.ca/farmersmarket for a list of vendors and shopping guidelines.

Shop local. Shop safe. #guelphshops

For a directory of local shops and services visit guelph.ca/guelphshops. Share photos and stories about your favourites using #guelphshops

Guelph Museums

Guelph Museums and McCrae house will close during the province-wide shutdown. Visit guelphmuseums.ca for virtual experiences.

Guelph Provincial Offences Court

You can pay tickets, request a trial or extension at the Guelph Provincial Offences Court from 8:30-3 p.m. Court proceedings will resume after September 11, 2020. Visit guelph.ca/court for more information.

Guelph Public Library

During the province-wide shutdown, all branches will offer curbside pick only. Visit guelphpl.ca for other digital services, hours and guidelines

Guelph Transit

Masks are required, essential trips only.

Do not use public transit if you are feeling unwell, or you have travelled outside Canada within the past 14 days.

Guelph Transit is using a 30-minute schedule, Monday to Saturday and regular Sunday service.

Market Square skating rink

Open daily 10 a.m.-10 p.m. (weather permitting).

Up to 25 people are allowed on the ice during each 45-minute skating session. Sessions start at at the top of every hour. Wear a mask on the ice, try to stay at least two metres from anyone you don’t live with, and leave the ice at the end of your session.

Check the live feed and rink status at guelph.ca.marketsquare

Parks, playgrounds, trails open

Up to 25 people can use fenced dog parks and the skate park.

Volunteers are working on outdoor skating rinks too! Up to 25 people can be on the ice. Please wear a mask and stay two metres from people you don’t live with.

Many trails are maintained all winter. Visit guelph.ca/parks for more information.

Portable washrooms open this winter

Please wear a mask inside and sanitize your hands before and after use.

Riverside Park (Riverview Drive and Marilyn Drive)

Royal City Park north

Silvercreek Park

Joe Kaine Park

Centennial Park

Eastview Community Park

E. Hamilton Park

Exhibition Park

Hanlon Creek Park

South End Community Park

St. George’s Park

Grange Road Park

Eramosa River Park

York Road Park

Howitt Park

Larry Pearson Park

Lyon Park

Recreation programs and facilities

All City recreation facilities are close during the province-wide shutdown. Visit guelph.ca/recreation for more information.

Road and sidewalk changes

Temporary road and sidewalk changes allow people walking and cycling to stay 2 metres apart. Changes include closing one lane of traffic to provide extra space for people walking and cycling, creating one-way sidewalks and putting signs ahead of narrow sidewalks/trails asking people to yield to oncoming pedestrians.

Water meter replacements paused

Guelph’s water meter replacement program is paused during the province-wide shutdown

Support for people and families

Canadian Mental Health Association

Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan includes employment insurance benefits, mortgage support, income tax flexibility, and the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB). Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Ontario Emergency Assistance Program can help you with the cost of food, rent, childcare, disability support, medicine transportation and housing. Apply for Ontario Works online or call 519-837-6274. Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Local support for homeless, food-insecure

housing or emergency shelter . Please contact the County of Wellington 519-837-6274 with any questions about

Several local agencies are working together to support people who may need food and shelter during this crisis. Learn more about Guelph’s plan to help the homeless during COVID-19 .

Volunteering during COVID-19

The People Information Network is the best place to connect with organizations looking for volunteers to help out during COVID-19. Subscribe to weekly updates follow them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter or call 519-821-0632 for current opportunities.

Support for business

Personal protective equipment (PPE) for Guelph businesses

The Province of Ontario has posted sector-specific guidelines and a Workplace PPE Supplier Directory for business in need of PPE. For more information, visit ontario.ca/ppe.

The Guelph Chamber of Commerce has also created a centralized directory to help businesses source PPE locally. For more information, visit guelphchamber.com.

Government of Canada

Resources for Canadian Businesses offers Temporary Business Wage Subsidy, work-sharing options, tax deferrals, loans, and mortgage deferrals.

Regional Relief and Recovery Fund provides financial contributions (interest-free loans) to help support fixed operating costs of small and medium sized enterprises affected by the COVID-19 pandemic if they have been unable to access other Government of Canada measures.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Government of Ontario

Businesses in control or lockdown, or previously modified Stage 2 restriction regions can apply for rebates to help with fixed costs, including PPE , property tax and energy bills. Find out if your business is eligible.

Learn more about support available for businesses from the Government of Ontario.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Guelph business support

Please contact the City of Guelph’s Economic Development department if you have general questions or require business support. Get updates in the Mind Your Business e-newsletter, or follow Invest In Guelph on Facebook or Twitter.

Can your business help respond to Coronavirus (COVID-19)?

Ontario Together Fund $50 million

The Ontario Together Fund will help companies retool, build capacity or adopt the technological changes needed to produce supplies and equipment for hospitals, long-term care homes and other critical public services.

Learn more about Ontario Together funding

