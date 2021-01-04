City launches ward boundary review engagement

Join the conversation online at haveyoursay.guelph.ca

Guelph, Ont., January 4, 2021 – Community input is open for the next phase of the Guelph City Council composition and ward boundary review – how many wards Guelph should have and where they should start and stop.

The ward boundary review engagement will be done in three separate, but distinct parts. During part one, starting today until January 22, the community will prioritize the criteria from the Municipal Act that must be considered during a ward boundary review:

Population

Projected growth

Communities of interest

Natural boundaries and geographic features (rivers, railroads, forests, etc.)

“This phase is really about establishing what’s most important to the community,” says Dylan McMahon, manager of Legislative Services at the City of Guelph. “Whether that’s keeping certain neighbourhoods intact, having as close to equal populations as we can in each ward, or considering natural or physical barriers that are important to Guelph.”

During part two in March 2021, residents will be able to view several ward boundary options, share their preferences and identify strengths and weaknesses of each.

Each ward boundary option will also include the recommended number of councillors per ward, which the community can comment on. City Council directed staff at the November 5 Council composition meeting to re-engage residents on scenarios that include eight, 10 and 12 councillors, different numbers of councillors elected per ward and whether councillors should be full-time or part-time.

“Council’s composition is significantly impacted by how many wards Guelph has,” adds McMahon. “Residents will be engaged on several ward boundary options where they can provide feedback on the total number of councillors and the number of councillors elected per ward in addition to different ward boundary scenarios.”

The third and final part of engagement in April 2021 will ask residents to pick their preferred ward boundary options and Council composition. Staff will take a report to Council with recommendations for composition and ward boundaries in June, 2020.

Participate in the conversation online

The Council composition and ward boundary review engagement will take place entirely online during the COVID-19 pandemic. This ensures public safety while still offering a robust and complete way for residents to have their say.

Event password: CityCouncil2021

Call-in number: 1-416-216-5643

Access code: 179 620 1267

Media contact

Dylan McMahon, Manager

Legislative Services, City Clerk’s Office

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2811

[email protected]