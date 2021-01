Building Services January 15, 2021 notice to customers

As you may be aware, the Provincial government reinstated the list of essential construction. Please review the list of construction projects and other activities deemed essential. It is recommended that you seek a legal opinion to determine whether your project or activity is considered essential in the Provincial Acts and Regulations before proceeding or continuing with construction, in order to avoid contravention of the law.

In accordance with this Provincial order, all non-essential construction must stop and the City of Guelph will therefore no longer carry out inspections on these non-essential projects, until the Province lifts restrictions.

This includes all Industrial, Commercial and Institutional (ICI) construction, unless it is identified as essential construction in the Provincial Acts and Regulations.

For new single-detached, semi-detached and town homes:

where a full permit was issued on or before January 12, 2021, we will continue to inspect the entire project.

where at least a footing/foundation permit was issued on or before January 12, 2021, we will inspect up to the stage of that issued permit. Once the subsequent full / superstructure permit is issued, we will continue to inspect the entire project.

if no permit was issued on or before January 12, 2021, we will not inspect the project, even where a permit is issued after January 12, 2021.

For new condominiums, mixed-use and other residential buildings (e.g. apartments, stacked townhomes) we will inspect all issued permits, regardless of when they were/are issued. Including inspecting those issued after January 12, 2021.

For renovations (including decks, sheds, etc.) to all types of residential properties (single-detached, semi-detached, townhomes, apartments, stacked townhomes, etc.), where a permit was issued on or before January 11, 2021, we will continue to inspect the project. However, if no permit was issued on or before January 11, 2021, we will not inspect the project, even where a permit is issued after January 11, 2021.

Please ensure all non-essential construction sites are shut down safely.

When circumstances change, we will notify our customers with as much advanced notice as possible.

Building inspections

Please schedule inspections online by 3 p.m. the day before you require an inspection and we will make every effort to complete the inspection the next day. If you require assistance with our inspection services please call our inspection line at 519-837-5614.

Please only schedule the inspections you need to proceed with your project. Depending on the number of inspection requests, we may need to reschedule.

Inspection requirements during COVID-19

Where possible, the building or suite should be completely vacant at time of inspection.

at time of inspection. If the site super / lead / homeowner accompanies the inspector (at the inspectors discretion), they will be asked about their health and travel history, including if they have been to regional hot spots. This will determine if the inspection can continue and / or the level of PPE for the inspector. A minimum physical distance of 2 metres (m) must be maintained at all times.

If it is not possible for the building or site to be completely vacant at time of inspection, a minimum physical distance of 2m must be maintained at all times between anyone in the building or on the site and the inspector.

For occupied dwellings and small businesses that are open, the owner, operator or site supervisor are to advise other family members, staff, or workers to avoid stairs and hallways and the area being inspected for the duration of the visit and to keep 2m away from the inspector. Also, please ensure there is a clear path of travel from the entrance to the location of the inspection free from persons.

the owner, operator or site supervisor are to advise other family members, staff, or workers to avoid stairs and hallways and the area being inspected for the duration of the visit and to keep 2m away from the inspector. Also, please ensure there is a clear path of travel from the entrance to the location of the inspection free from persons. For large construction sites, the site supervisor is to post spotters at stairs and pathways when requested to ensure there is a clear path of travel from the entrance to the location of the inspection and to ensure no workers are in the area being inspected and to keep 2m away from the inspector.

the site supervisor is to post spotters at stairs and pathways when requested to ensure there is a clear path of travel from the entrance to the location of the inspection and to ensure no workers are in the area being inspected and to keep 2m away from the inspector. In addition to maintaining 2m between anyone in the building or on the site and the inspector, please wear a non-medical mask or homemade face covering to further reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

COVID-19 and construction sites

The Ontario Ministry of Labour continues to carry out measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 on construction sites. Please ensure that you are doing your part to limit the spread of COVID-19, including following the Ontario Governments guidelines.

Building permits

The City of Guelph continues to accept all building permit applications online. We are remotely processing and issuing them electronically.

For all permits issued after January 12, 2021, there will be a note about your obligations related to the Provincial emergency order.

We are all in this together. Thank you again for working with us to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For more information

Building Services

519-837-5615

[email protected]