9 Woodlawn Road East

File number OZS20-016
The applicant has applied to change the zoning from the “Specialized Service Commercial One” (SC.1-36) Zone to a “Specialized General Apartment” (R.4A-?) Zone. The applicant is proposing a number of specialized regulations to the General Apartment Zone.
Associated reports and materials
- Cover Letter – November 2020
- Planning Justification Report – November 2020
- Grading and Site Services
- Floor Plans and Elevations
- Functional Servicing Letter – October 2020
- Phase I Environment Site Assessment – September 2020
- Landscape Plan
- Site Plan
- Noise and Vibration Impact Study – August 2020
