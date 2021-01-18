721 Woolwich Street

File number OZS20-015

The Zoning By-law amendment application proposes a new R.4A-?? (Specialized General Apartment) Zone, with specialized regulations related to use and reductions in parking, front yard, exterior side yard and rear yard. The applicant proposes to convert the existing motel building into 32 supportive housing units.

