721 Woolwich Street

File number OZS20-015
The Zoning By-law amendment application proposes a new R.4A-?? (Specialized General Apartment) Zone, with specialized regulations related to use and reductions in parking, front yard, exterior side yard and rear yard. The applicant proposes to convert the existing motel building into 32 supportive housing units.
Associated reports and materials
- Planning Justification Report will be posted on availability
- Noise Impact Study[1] – November 2020
- Conceptual Site Plan – 2020
- Functional Drainage Plan – 2020
- Functional Servicing and Stormwater Management Brief – December 2020
- Phase One Environmental Site Assessment – May 2020
- Proposed Building Elevations – 2020
- Proposed Removals Plan – 2020
