$40 annual fee for bike parking at Market Parkade starts February 1

Secure bike parking passes available online

Guelph, Ont., January 26, 2021 – Starting February 1, people who bike in Guelph can buy a $40, taxes included, annual pass to park their bike in the secure bike parking room at the Market Parkade on Wilson Street. The facility, across from City Hall, provides space for 40 bicycles.

“The Market Parkade provides safe, secure parking for people who bike, including those who ride downtown to connect to Guelph Transit, GO Transit or VIA Rail,” explains Jennifer Juste, manager of Transportation Planning. “The fairly-priced pass helps maximize security and prevent misuse and theft.”

Users can buy an annual bike parking pass by filling out the online application form. Bike parking passes are valid for one year from the date of purchase.

Community feedback and bike parking in other municipalities

Community feedback gathered from Guelph Coalition for Active Transportation members and the general public in March 2020, revealed most users would prefer an annual bike parking pass, followed closely by a daily or short-term pass. The City is exploring options to provide short-term and daily passes to accommodate community needs.

Research into comparator municipalities shows a fee is often a deterrent for theft. Other local municipalities, including Kitchener, Waterloo, Hamilton and Toronto, apply an annual fee ranging from $10-$130. For Guelph the $40 fee will cover the cost of the physical pass and administration fees.

Promoting active transportation in Guelph

Providing secure bike parking downtown supports the Navigating our future priority in the City’s Strategic Plan by investing in and promoting active transportation. This work also supports the Community Plan by providing bicycle infrastructure for work, activities or recreation.

