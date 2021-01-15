304 Kathleen Street

File number OZS20-014

The intent of the application is to change the zoning from the “Residential Single Detached” (R.1B) Zone to the “Residential Semi-Detached/Duplex” (R.2) Zone to permit the development of a semi-detached residential dwelling.

Associated report and materials

For more information

Ryan Mallory
[email protected]

This entry was posted in Zone changes on .