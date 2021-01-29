111-193 Silvercreek Parkway North

File number OZS20-017
The applicant is requesting to include Apartments as an additional permitted use within the “Specialized Community Shopping Centre” Zone. The applicant is requesting that these Apartments be regulated by the “High Density Apartment” (R.4B) Zone. The applicant is requesting specialized regulations to the R.4B Zone to implement the proposed development.
Associated reports and materials
- Building Elevations Building G & H – December 2020
- Concept Plan – December 2020
- Engineering Drawings – November 2020
- Functional Service and Stormwater Management Report – April 2020
- Geotechnical Investigation Report – November 2020
- Landscape Plans – December 2020
- Master Site Plan – December 2020
- Noise Feasibility Study – December 2020
- Parking Justification – December 2020
- Parking Plan Building G – December 2020
- Parking Plan Building H – December 2020
- Phase I ESA – April 2020
- Planning Report and Urban Design Brief – December 2020
- Reliance Letter – April 2020
- Sun Shadow Studies – December 2020
- Traffic Geometrics – December 2020
- Traffic Geometrics Plan – December 2020
- Transportation Impact Assessment – December 2020
- Tree Inventory and Presevation Plan – October 2020
