What to expect during winter in the time of COVID-19

We’re getting City services and programs ready for winter, based on advice from Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health. These plans might change depending on provincial regulations and guidance from public health. For up to date information, visit guelph.ca/covid19 .

Market Square

We plan to open the Market Square skating rink in December; we need temperatures below zero for at least 10 days in a row to get the rink up and running. You are welcome to come skate so long as you stay two metres or 6.5 feet from people you don’t live with. Washrooms will be open during skating hours and you must wear a mask inside. Check the ice rink status at guelph.ca/marketsquare.

We’re lighting the Christmas tree in Market Square, but there won’t be an event or tree-lighting ceremony.

Outdoor community ice rinks

Community volunteers are hard at work to bring outdoor community ice rinks in our parks to life. A complete list, map and status of each rink is online at guelph.ca/outdoorrinks. Check the website every Friday after 3 p.m. to see which rinks are open.

Winter-maintained trails

Did you know that some of our trails are plowed during winter? That means you can still get out for a walk, get from place-to-place and experience nature in the snow. Trails take us two days to plow after the snow stops. For a list of trails we maintain, visit guelph.ca/snow and click the trails button.

Park washrooms

To help you enjoy parks, trails and ice rinks this winter, portable washrooms will remain in some parks during the winter months. Please wear a mask inside and sanitize your hands before and after use.

Riverside Park (Riverview Drive and Marilyn Drive)

Royal City Park north

Silvercreek Park

Centennial Park

Norm Jary Park

Eastview Community Park

Herb Markle Park

W.E. Hamilton Park

Exhibition Park

Hanlon Creek Park

Howitt Park

Eramosa River Park

York Road Park

Peter Misersky Park

Bristol Street Park

Larry Pearson Park

Sparkles in the park

To encourage physical distancing, Guelph Rotary is offering a drive-thru option for its annual Sparkles in the Park event at Riverside Park from December 19-31. Enter from Woolwich Street and exit at Marilyn Drive. For more information about the event visit rotaryguelph.ca.

A video tour of the lights will be posted on the City’s YouTube channel.

Glow Guelph

The light displays at the covered bridge in York Road Park will continue to glow throughout winter with nature-inspired vignettes. If you’re visiting, please keep two metres (6.5 feet) from people you don’t live with. Learn more at guelph.ca/glowguelph.

Shop local this season

This year, we won’t have a merry maker night market at the Guelph Farmers’ Market. There are other ways to shop local and support businesses right in our own community. For a directory of local shops and services visit guelph.ca/guelphshops. Share photos and stories about your local favourites using #guelphshops

