We want to hear from you about the 2021 budget process

Complete a short survey by December 31, 2020

Guelph, Ont., December 7, 2020 – The 2021 budget was just approved and we’re already starting to think about the 2022 budget process!

Before we move on, we want to hear from you about the new approach we took on developing, presenting, and discussing the 2021 City budget.

Visit haveyoursay, complete a two-minute survey, and then use our mapping tool to tell us the ward you live in, or have your business in, and which budget items were most impactful to your ward.

We want to continue building off this new format—improving the way our community participates throughout the budget process. Whether you took the time to learn about the budget, provided feedback, or maybe didn’t have an opportunity to participate, we want to know about your experience with the 2021 budget process.

Your feedback, along with staff and Council’s review of the 2021 budget process and materials, will help us plan for how we present and share the 2022 budget.

For more information

Tara Baker, Treasurer and General Manager Finance

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2084

[email protected]