Statement from Mayor Cam Guthrie on the passing of former Councillor David Birtwistle

It was with great sorrow that I learned last night of the passing of former member of Guelph City Council David Birtwistle. City flags have been lowered to half mast in his honour.

David represented Ward 4 as a Guelph City Councillor from 2000 to 2006. In the 2010 election, he ran for mayor. He also ran to represent Ward 4 as a Councillor in the elections of 1997 and 2006.

Throughout his tenure, David was a stalwart for fiscal responsibility, reducing debt levels, and respecting taxpayers’ dollars. He championed issues such as healing the relationship between the City of Guelph and the County of Wellington. After leaving politics, David remained an engaged and active citizen, frequently writing to my office and commenting on local news.

There is no doubt that David cared deeply for Ward 4 and the entire city. His service as a councillor representing Ward 4, and the issues he championed at the Council horseshoe, made a significant positive contribution to our city.

On behalf of Council, I extend deepest sympathies to David’s family, friends, colleagues and neighbours. He will be greatly missed.

Cam Guthrie

Mayor