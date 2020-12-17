Riverside Park parking lots closed December 19-31 for drive thru Sparkles in the Park

The west side parking lots at Riverside Park, including the lot off Woolwich Street and the gravel and paved lots off Marilyn Drive are closed from December 19-31 between 3-9:30 p.m. daily.

Riverside Park and its amenities remain open to the public and parking is still available in the parking lot off Woodlawn Road and Riverview Drive. The closure is in support of the drive thru Sparkles in the Park event hosted by Rotary Club of Guelph.

COVID-19 guidelines for visiting Riverside Park

Stay two metres (6.5 feet) from people you don’t live with

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

For more information about Sparkles in the Park, please visit sparklesinthepark.ca.

For more information

519-837-5626

[email protected]