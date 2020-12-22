Public notice for new signs

The City received applications for a variance from the City of Guelph Sign By-law (1996)-15245, as amended. The requests for variance are for the following properties:

85-87 Westwood Drive

Request for variance from Table 2, Row 8 of Sign By-law Number (1996)-15245, as amended, to permit a non-illuminated freestanding sign with a setback of 1 metre (m) and an area of 1.73m2 to be a height of 2.23m above the adjacent roadway.

244-246 Willow Road

Request for variance from Table 2, Row 8 of Sign By-law Number (1996)-15245, as amended, to permit a non-illuminated freestanding sign with a setback of 1m and an area of 1.73 m2 to be a height of 1.92m above the adjacent roadway.

225-245 Westwood Drive

Request for variance from Table 2, Row 8 of Sign By-law Number (1996)-15245, as amended, to permit a non-illuminated freestanding sign with a setback of 1m and an area of 1.73m2 to be a height of 2.87m above the adjacent roadway.

Reports relating to these applications will be available online on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at guelph.ca. For questions relating to these applications please email [email protected].

How to participate

This variance applications will be addressed at the Committee of the Whole meeting at 2 p.m. on January 11, 2021. This is a remote Committee meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live. If you wish to speak about these applications or provide a written submission, please visit guelph.ca/delegate or email [email protected] or call the City Clerk’s office at 519-837-5603 (TTY 519-826-9771) by Friday, January 4, 2021 at 10 a.m.