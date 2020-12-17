Notice of passing of Designation Bylaw – 120 Huron Street

In the matter of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18 in the City of Guelph, in the Province of Ontario, take notice that:

The Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph has passed Bylaw Number (2020)-20556 dated December 14, 2020 to designate portions of the property known as 120 Huron Street as being of cultural heritage value or interest under Part IV, Sec. 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

For more information

Stephen Robinson, Senior Heritage Planner

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2496

[email protected]