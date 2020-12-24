Notice of intention to designate – 264 Crawley Road

The Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate the stone farmhouse building at 264 Crawley Road as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

The property at 264 Crawley Road is located on the northeast side of Crawley Road between Clair Road West and Maltby Road and southwest of Southgate Drive. The legal description of the property is Part Lot 13, Concession 7, formerly Township of Puslinch, designated as Part 2, Reference Plan 61R-10808, City of Guelph.

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

Design/physical value

The Crawley farmhouse is a vernacular two-storey Neo-Classical structure built of coursed limestone and granite fieldstone with dressed quoins. It has an end-gabled roof and end chimneys. While its design is not unusual, two-storey stone houses of this era are uncommon in Puslinch Township and this is a fine early example. The enclosed front porch and verandah are a relatively recent addition to the front of the house and were not featured in the original design.

Historical/associative value

The Crawley residence, once known as “Willowgrove” and more recently as Glencal Acres, is an elegant two-storey gable-roofed house with an attic. It was built circa 1870 by Edward Crawley Jr. whose parents, Edward and Elizabeth Crawley, settled on the land around 1839. The house replaced a log cabin that was erected by Edward Sr. and his wife. Edward Crawley Sr. emigrated with his younger brother Peter from Ireland in 1839. They settled in Puslinch Township on front lots 12 and 13, concession 7, roughly the area now identified as 264 Crawley Road. Though rocky towards the rear of the lots, the land they chose was rich and they were prosperous enough to purchase several nearby farm lots over the following years. After Edward Sr.’s death in 1863 the farm passed to his son, Edward Jr. The younger Edward built the house that stands today around 1870, with funds partly raised from the sale of wheat to the Union army during the American Civil War. The new house was erected a short distance to the west of the cabin and the cabin was converted to equipment storage, a function it served until being demolished in the 1930s. After Edward Crawley Jr. died in 1928, at age 85, the property went to his son Charles, who continued to farm until retiring in 1947. Descendants of Edward Crawley Sr. continue to live in Guelph and Puslinch Township.

Contextual value

The Crawley farmhouse has contextual value because it is historically linked to its surroundings. The farmhouse, at 264 Crawley Road, sits in its original location and serves as a lasting reference to the Edward Crawley farmstead and as a link to the early farming landscape of Puslinch Township and what is now Guelph.

Description of heritage attributes

The following are to be considered as heritage attributes to be protected by the heritage designation bylaw for 264 Crawley Road:

Two-story, side gable building form and single-storey tail;

Three stone chimneys above the gable walls;

Exterior stone walls, including the stone tail at rear;

All original door and window openings with their stone sills;

All original wood window frames, sashes and glass;

Original interior plaster cavetto mouldings;

Original interior wood trim, including paneled window reveals and door and window casings;

Front door, transom and side lights;

Interior stairway and all wooden elements, including newel posts and railing on the upper floor.

It is intended that non-original features may be returned to documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring Council to amend the designation bylaw.

Notice of objection

Any person may, before 4 p.m. on January 25, 2021, send by registered mail or deliver to the Clerk of the City of Guelph, a notice of objection to this proposed designation, setting out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall refer the matter to the Conservation Review Board (CRB) for a hearing.

Stephen O’Brien

City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Stephen Robinson, Senior Heritage Planner

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2496

[email protected]