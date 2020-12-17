Download the Guelph Waste app for garbage day reminders

December 17, 2020

Whether you want electronic reminders or a printed calendar, the Guelph Waste App and online Waste Wizard will ensure you never miss a garbage collection day.

Through the Guelph Waste App and/or the online Waste Wizard, you can:

View and print your garbage collection schedule anytime, all you need is your Guelph address.

Sign up for weekly garbage collection day reminders and real-time notifications, like collection delays, sent to your phone or email.

Learn how to sort your garbage and recyclables properly.

Find information about yard waste, hazardous waste, the public waste drop-off and other ways to keep your garbage out of landfill.

We’re going waste-free

The City isn’t publishing a printed schedule this year. If you need help printing your own schedule from the online Waste Wizard, please call 519-767-0598.

For more information

Solid Waste Resources

519-767-0598

[email protected]