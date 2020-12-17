Download the Guelph Waste app for garbage day reminders
December 17, 2020
Whether you want electronic reminders or a printed calendar, the Guelph Waste App and online Waste Wizard will ensure you never miss a garbage collection day.
Through the Guelph Waste App and/or the online Waste Wizard, you can:
- View and print your garbage collection schedule anytime, all you need is your Guelph address.
- Sign up for weekly garbage collection day reminders and real-time notifications, like collection delays, sent to your phone or email.
- Learn how to sort your garbage and recyclables properly.
- Find information about yard waste, hazardous waste, the public waste drop-off and other ways to keep your garbage out of landfill.
We’re going waste-free
The City isn’t publishing a printed schedule this year. If you need help printing your own schedule from the online Waste Wizard, please call 519-767-0598.
For more information
Solid Waste Resources
519-767-0598
[email protected]