Never miss your garbage collection!

Download the Guelph Waste app for garbage day reminders

December 17, 2020

Whether you want electronic reminders or a printed calendar, the Guelph Waste App and online Waste Wizard will ensure you never miss a garbage collection day.

Through the Guelph Waste App and/or the online Waste Wizard, you can:

  • View and print your garbage collection schedule anytime, all you need is your Guelph address.
  • Sign up for weekly garbage collection day reminders and real-time notifications, like collection delays, sent to your phone or email.
  • Learn how to sort your garbage and recyclables properly.
  • Find information about yard waste, hazardous waste, the public waste drop-off and other ways to keep your garbage out of landfill.

We’re going waste-free

The City isn’t publishing a printed schedule this year. If you need help printing your own schedule from the online Waste Wizard, please call 519-767-0598.

For more information

Solid Waste Resources
519-767-0598
[email protected]

