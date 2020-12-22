Guelph to reopen Market Square skating rink Sunday, December 27

Controlled entry and 45-minute skate times prevent overcrowding

The City is installing fencing around the Market Square skating rink and plans to open it on Sunday, December 27.

“We know how much people enjoy the rink and we want to offer safe ways to get outside and have fun this winter,” says Colleen Clack-Bush, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Guelph’s Public Services. “Last weekend, we tried opening the rink and hoped people would share the space like they do in parks, but it got too crowded. So, we’ll control the entrance and limit skate times to 45 minutes so everyone gets some time on the ice.”

The rink and public washrooms will be open daily from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., weather permitting. Both will close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Health and safety measures in place to prevent COVID-19

Outdoor skating rinks are permitted during the province-wide shutdown December 26 to January 23.

Up to 25 people are allowed on the ice during each 45-minute session. Skaters must wear a mask or face covering and try to stay at least two metres away from people they don’t live with. Skaters will enter the rink near the pavilion and exit near the front doors of City Hall.

Forty-five minute skating sessions start on the hour. All skaters must clear the ice when asked. After clearing the ice, skaters can line up and re-enter the rink.

Please don’t visit the square if you are feeling sick. If you do visit, bring hand sanitizer. People lining up or watching skaters should stay at least two metres away from anyone they don’t live with.

