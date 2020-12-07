Guelph Fire crews respond to fire at 1354 Gordon Street South

Guelph, Ont., December 7, 2020 – On Saturday, December 5, Guelph firefighters from four stations responded to a reported structure fire in the city’s south end.

Firefighters responding at about 1:26 a.m. to the property at 1354 Gordon Street South found heavy smoke and flames coming from a building.

To secure enough water to fight the fire, hydrants were accessed at Arkell Road and Gordon Street South. Two fire trucks, with multiple hose lines, were used to aggressively attack the fire from the outside.

This activity meant that parts of Arkell Road and Gordon had to be closed in both directions for several hours. The City’s Operations team was also contacted to apply road salt at the intersection due to water runoff.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire, along with a damage estimate, is under investigation. Fire investigators remain at the scene.

Special thanks to the Guelph Police Service for assistance at the scene.

