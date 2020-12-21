Guelph among southern Ontario communities moving to shutdown December 26

Province announced 28-day shutdown for all regions south of Sudbury to slow the spread of COVID-19

Guelph, Ont., Monday, December 21 – Earlier today, the provincial government announced that all 27 public health units in southern Ontario will be in shutdown as of December 26 until at least January 23, 2021.

“I know our community has already sacrificed so much trying to slow down this virus,” says Mayor Cam Guthrie. “Yet our neighbours, family members and co-workers are still getting sick; health professionals across the province tell us COVID-19 may soon overrun our hospitals. I know no one wants that to happen here in Guelph. I also know Guelphites will join me and step up once again and support each other, local businesses, charities and our frontline heroes.”

The City will continue working with local social service agencies to ensure the community’s most vulnerable have access to service and support during the shutdown.

All indoor rinks, sports and recreation facilities to close during shutdown

All indoor sports and recreation facilities in Guelph must close during the shutdown including City-owned rinks, pools and recreation centres.

People can visit guelph.ca/recreation to register for programs scheduled to start in 2021. If classes are cancelled due to low enrolment or COVID-19 restrictions, the City will issue refunds to registered participants.

When the shutdown is over, the City will consult Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health before reopening facilities and restoring City-run recreation programs.

Parks, playgrounds and trails remain open during shutdown

The City encourages people to find safe ways to get outside and stay active this winter. Guelph offers several winter trails, and portable washrooms are in many parks this winter.

Even outside, people should stay at least two metres away from anyone they don’t live with, and team sports are not permitted during shutdown.

Depending on the weather, outdoor community rinks in City parks may open later this month. Due to over-crowding, Market Square skating rink is closed until further notice.

“We’re considering options for scheduled skate times in Market Square. We’ll update the community as soon as those options are available. For now, we’re encouraging people to stay active using Guelph parks and trails, and have a safe holiday,” says Colleen Clack-Bush Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Guelph’s public services.

Visit guelph.ca/parks for more information.

City Hall and Provincial Offences Court

Guelph City Hall and Provincial Offences Court close at 2 p.m. on December 24, and will reopen with reduced hours, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., starting on Monday, January 4, 2021.

The City encourages people access services by phone or online, or use the mail slot outside the front doors at City Hall. Marriage licences are issued by appointment only, and up to 10 people can be inside the galleria at City Hall.

Guelph Farmers’ Market reopens in January

The Guelph Farmers’ Market is closed December 26 and January 2. It will reopen on Saturday, January 9 and limit indoor shopping to 50 customers. Visit guelph.ca/farmersmarket for a list of vendors and shopping guidelines.

Guelph Public Library to offer curbside pickup during shutdown

All Guelph Public Library branches will offer curbside pickup service only. Visit guelphpl.ca for hours and guidelines.

Guelph Museums, River Run Centre and Sleeman Centre closed during shutdown

Check out online exhibits and virtual experiences at guelphmuseums.ca.

Guelph Transit

Masks are required, essential trips only.

The City asks people not to use public transit if they are feeling unwell or have travelled outside Canada within the past 14 days.

Holiday schedules are posted at guelph.ca/holidayhours. After New Year’s Day, Guelph Transit conventional service will resume its 30-minute schedule, Monday to Saturday, and regular Sunday service.

January bus passes

People who need to buy a new affordable, youth or senior bus pass for January can do so at City Hall until December 24. Transit users can re-load their fare card or get a new adult bus pass at the main branch of the Guelph Public Library between December 27 and 31. Visit guelphpl.ca for holiday hours.

Guelph Waste Resource Innovation Centre

Waste collection will continue, the drop-off will remain open. Visit guelph.ca/waste for hours and guidelines.

If anyone in a home is self-isolating due to COVID-19 symptoms, has tested positive for COVID-19, or is isolating due to travel outside Canada, they should put all recyclables and garbage in bags in their grey cart, and keep using the green cart as usual.

Support local. Shop safe. #guelphshops

The City encourages everyone to shop where they live; order online, use curbside pickup or delivery services. For a directory of local shops visit guelph.ca/guelphshops. Share photos and stories using #guelphshops.

During shutdown, in-person shopping is permitted at:

Supermarkets, grocery and convenience stores primarily selling food; indoor shopping limited to 50% of capacity

Pharmacies; indoor shopping limited to 50% of capacity

Other retailers selling groceries, discount stores and big box stores; indoor shopping limited to 25% of capacity

Beer, wine and liquor stores; indoor shopping limited to 25% of capacity

Outdoor markets, including farmers’ markets and holiday markets only if they primarily sell food to the public

Malls can be open only for:

pick-up or delivery

access to permitted in-person services (groceries, pharmacies, health care offices etc.)

take-away from food courts

Other retail:

Garden centres, plant nurseries; curbside pickup or delivery

Hardware and safety supply stores: by appointment only, curbside pickup or delivery

Motor and recreational vehicle: by appointment only

Stores must have hand sanitizer at every entrance, limit the number of customers, have measures in place to keep people at least two metres apart, and employees and shoppers should be wearing masks.

All personal care services, sports and recreation facilities must be closed during shutdown.

Restaurants and bars

Take out, drive through, and delivery services are permitted; no indoor or outdoor dining.

Stay home with the people you live with

No indoor gatherings at home during shutdown

Do not visit any other household or allow visitors in your home. If you live alone, consider having close contact with only one other household.

Up to 10 people can gather outdoors if there is room for people who don’t live together to stay two metres apart.

Up to 10 people can gather indoors or outdoors for religious, wedding and funeral services if there is room for people who don’t live together to stay two metres apart.

Only go out for work, school, groceries, pharmacy, health care, helping vulnerable people, and physical activity. Work remotely, where possible.

Report a COVID-19 concern

To report a concern about gatherings or business not following COVID-19 guidelines

