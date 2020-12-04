COVID-19 updates to Guelph City Council

Visit guelph.ca/covid19 for City updates and support for people and businesses.
COVID-19 updates to City Council
- December 7, 2020 Managing impacts of COVID-19 update 6
- October 26, 2020 Phase 2 Safe Restart funding report
- October 23, 2020 Managing impacts of COVID-19 interim update
- August 12, 2020 Managing impacts of COVID-19 update 5
- July 15, 2020 Managing impacts of COVID-19 update 4
- June 17, 2020 Managing impacts of COVID-19 update 3
- May 11, 2020 Managing impacts of COVID-19 update 2
- April 16, 2020 Managing impacts of COVID-19 update
- April 16, 2020 Temporary Borrowing Policy
- March 23, 2020 Emergency Council Meeting
Latest updates
City of Guelph restoring services during COVID-19
December 4, 2020
What to expect during winter in the time of COVID-19
November 26, 2020
