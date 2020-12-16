Construction notice: Wyndham Street South closed to through traffic January 18 to 22

To accommodate crane at 71 Wyndham Street South

Notice date: December 16, 2020

About the project

A developer is putting up a tower crane as part of ongoing construction of a high-rise apartment building at 71 Wyndham Street South. This requires space on the street. A section of Wyndham Street South will be closed to through traffic while this crane is being used.

Road closure starts January 18

Wyndham Street South will be closed to through traffic from Wellington Street East for one week, from about Monday, January 18 to Friday, January 22, weather permitting.

The detour for through traffic includes Wellington Street East, Elizabeth Street and Victoria Road North. All through traffic must follow detour signs for this closure.

Pedestrian access

The west sidewalk will be closed. Pedestrians can use the east sidewalk along Wyndham Street South.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Technical Services, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

[email protected]