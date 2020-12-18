Woolwich southbound closed between Eramosa Road and Douglas Street for emergency water main repair

Notice date: December 18, 2020

About the project

City crews are doing an emergency water main repair on Woolwich Street on Saturday, December 19.

Repairs are expected to begin at 5 a.m. and be complete by noon (12 p.m.) the same day.

Woolwich Street southbound lane closed

Woolwich Street southbound will be closed to through traffic between Eramosa Road and Douglas Street for the duration of the repair. Woolwich Street northbound will remain open to through traffic.

Please be cautious when approaching the area and give yourself extra time to get to your destination as delays are expected.

Street parking not available on west side of Woolwich Street

Street parking on the west side of Woolwich Street between Eramosa Road and Douglas Street will not be available for the duration of the repair.

There are no impacts to Guelph Transit routes.

Interruptions to water services expected

Some residents in the localized area may experience temporary water shutoffs during the repairs. Residents and businesses in the area whose water services may be impacted have been notified.

Project updates

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important repair work. Updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Tim Spence, Supervisor Water Distribution

Water Services, Environmental Services

519-822-1260 extension 2365

[email protected]uelph.ca