Construction notice: Parking meter installation begins December 10

Downtown surface parking lots and along Delhi Street

Notice date: December 8, 2020

About the project

The City is installing pay-by-plate parking meters in downtown surface parking lots and on Delhi Street across from the Guelph General Hospital. Impacted surface lots include Wyndham, Macdonell and East parking lots.

Using pay-by-plate parking meters

Parking lot users will enter their license plate number into the parking meter, pay for parking and walk away. There is no need to put a parking stub on the dash of your car. Users can pay with cash or credit card. Users can still use the MacKay Pay-by-Phone application on their cell phone to pay for parking.

Construction starts December 10

Construction is expected to begin on Thursday, December 10 and take about three days to complete.

Parking space reductions

Access to some parking spaces in each lot will be restricted temporarily. Signs will direct users to available parking spaces.

Pedestrian access

There are no restrictions to pedestrian access. Pedestrians are reminded to exercise caution in the construction area and follow signs to for safety.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private and public property and delays should be expected.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Anna Marie O’Connell, Supervisor, Parking Operations

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2888

annamarie.o’[email protected]