Construction notice: Eramosa Road lane reductions December 16

Eramosa Road at Glenhill Place

Notice date: December 15, 2020

About the project

The City is completing minor warranty work associated with the Eramosa Road watermain project completed in 2018. Work includes repairing asphalt around sunken maintenance holes and water valves on Eramosa Road.

Work is being completed by Joe Goetz Construction.

Work takes place on December 16

Work is expected to take place on Wednesday, December 16, and take about one day to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

Eramosa Road will undergo lane reductions during the project. Two way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

There will be no impacts to pedestrian access, all sidewalks remain open.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2348

Mobile 226-820-0154

[email protected]