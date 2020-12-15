Construction notice: Eramosa Road lane reductions December 16

Eramosa Road at Glenhill Place
Notice date: December 15, 2020
About the project
The City is completing minor warranty work associated with the Eramosa Road watermain project completed in 2018. Work includes repairing asphalt around sunken maintenance holes and water valves on Eramosa Road.
Work is being completed by Joe Goetz Construction.
Work takes place on December 16
Work is expected to take place on Wednesday, December 16, and take about one day to complete, weather permitting.
Lane reductions
Eramosa Road will undergo lane reductions during the project. Two way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.
Pedestrian access
There will be no impacts to pedestrian access, all sidewalks remain open.
Property and business access
All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2348
Mobile 226-820-0154
[email protected]