Be a good sort over the holidays

How to get rid of your tree and holiday garbage properly this season

Key Facts

Download the Guelph Waste app or use the Waste Wizard to sort holiday items properly.

Register to have your tree collected at the curb by donating $10 to Trees for Tots.

Put your carts out one day later if your garbage collection day lands on December 25 or January 1.

December 16, 2020

During the holidays, Canadians produce 25 per cent more waste. Don’t add to the problem – be a good sort this holiday season by reducing and getting rid of your holiday waste properly.

In your blue cart : wrapping paper, paper tubes, gift bags (not coated in plastic with handles removed), tissue paper and cards.

: wrapping paper, paper tubes, gift bags (not coated in plastic with handles removed), tissue paper and cards. In your green cart: poinsettias, natural greenery and food scraps. Don’t pour fats, oils or grease down your sink. Use paper towel or newspaper to wipe it up and toss it in your green cart.

poinsettias, natural greenery and food scraps. Don’t pour fats, oils or grease down your sink. Use paper towel or newspaper to wipe it up and toss it in your green cart. In your grey cart (landfill): ribbons, bows, foil gift wrap, plastic gift bags, plastic wrap, bubble wrap and wood fruit crates.

(landfill): ribbons, bows, foil gift wrap, plastic gift bags, plastic wrap, bubble wrap and wood fruit crates. Bring old electronics, broken strands of lights and electrical cords to the public waste drop-off at 110 Dunlop Drive (no charge), or find local e-waste drop off locations by visiting recyclemyelectronics.ca.

Getting rid of your tree

You have two options for getting rid of your tree:

Get it picked up at the curb. Register for Trees for Tots by January 6 with a $10 donation to the Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington. Volunteers will collect trees on January 9. Bring it to the public waste drop-off at 110 Dunlop Drive. Starting January 1, there will be a $10 charge for dropping off yard waste, including trees.

Make sure you remove all ornaments, lights and tinsel before putting it at the curb or dropping it off.

Garbage collection schedule changes

Put your carts out one day later if your garbage collection day falls on December 25 or January 1.

You can view public waste drop-off and other City facility holiday hours by visiting guelph.ca/holidayhours.

For more information

Solid Waste Resources

519-767-0598

[email protected]