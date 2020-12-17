Are you Guelph’s 2021 Artist in Residence?

Guelph, Ont., December 17, 2020 – The City invites applications from artists who wish to be Guelph’s 2021 Artist in Residence.

The successful artist will develop a virtual project that engages residents and visitors, animates public spaces, and promotes an appreciation of the arts.

The program is open to Guelph-based artists practicing in all art forms including visual, literary or performing arts, architecture and design, or media arts such as sound, video or photography.

The successful artist will be chosen through a two-stage selection process.

During stage one, artists submit an Expression of Interest. They will be evaluated on their body of work, ability to deliver high-quality work on time and on budget, and capacity to engage the community virtually. Expressions of Interest are due February 3, 2021 at noon, and are assessed by the City Council-appointed Public Art Advisory Committee.

Three artists will be selected for stage two. During this stage, artists will be invited to submit a detailed project proposal, timeline and budget. Each shortlisted artist will be paid a $325 honorarium.

The successful artist will be announced mid-April 2021 and will receive a project budget of $6,500 to carry out their proposal.

Artists should note this is not a live-in residency. Visit guelph.ca/airguelph to read the full Call to Artists.

About the City of Guelph Artist in Residence Program

The Artist in Residence program launched in 2014 provides opportunities for artists to engage with the public and showcase their work, while broadening community experience with the arts.

