265 Edinburgh Road North

File number OZS20-012

Proposed, two (2), seven-storey apartment buildings with a total of 141 residential units as well as a separate two (2) storey commercial buildings.The applicant has applied to amend the Official Plan from the existing “Service Commercial” designation to the “Medium Density Residential” designation.

The applicant has applied to change the zoning from the “Service Commercial One” (SC.1) Zone to a “Specialized General Apartment” (R.4A-?) Zone. The applicant is proposing a number of specialized regulations to the General Apartment Zone.

Michael Witmer

[email protected]