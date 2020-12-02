265 Edinburgh Road North

File number OZS20-012
Proposed, two (2), seven-storey apartment buildings with a total of 141 residential units as well as a separate two (2) storey commercial buildings.The applicant has applied to amend the Official Plan from the existing “Service Commercial” designation to the “Medium Density Residential” designation.
The applicant has applied to change the zoning from the “Service Commercial One” (SC.1) Zone to a “Specialized General Apartment” (R.4A-?) Zone. The applicant is proposing a number of specialized regulations to the General Apartment Zone.
Associated reports and materials – 2020
- Phase I Environmental Site Assessment Report
- Phase II Environment Site Assessment Report
- Engineering Drawings
- Functioning Servicing Report and Stormwater Management Report
- Noise and Vibration Study
- Official Plan Amendment Application Form
- Site Plan Building Elevations and Floor Plans
- Streetscape Concept
- Traffic Impact Study
- Urban Design Brief
- Community Energy Initiative Letter
- Commercial Assessment
- Planning Justification Report
- Cover letter
