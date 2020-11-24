We’re listening! Share your thoughts on Guelph’s trails

Online discussion forum closes December 15

Guelph, Ont. November 24, 2020 – How can we improve your trail experience? Where should new trails go? How does your experience differ depending on trail surface type? Are you using trails differently because of COVID-19?

We want to hear your feedback; share it by December 15 at haveyoursay.guelph.ca and choose the Guelph Trail Master Plan (GTMP) tile.

Using previous feedback gathered as part of the Guelph Trail Master Plan update, this public discussion forum digs a little deeper with questions that help us validate what you’ve already told us.

Specifically, we want to receive your input on:

trail maps and how we class our trails

how we should prioritize future trails for construction

the draft Trans Canada Trail route investigation findings

You can also use the question and answer tab to ask us questions, or send us your feedback by email ([email protected]) or phone (518-822-1260 extension 3371).

Your input will inform the creation of a strategic document that guides how we plan, design, fund, build and maintain Guelph’s trail system. However, it isn’t the only element we are using to develop the final GTMP . We’re also considering:

Alignment with other plans and strategies (e.g. Community Plan, Strategic Plan)

Overall community benefit

Environmental sustainability

Future trends and population changes

Technical considerations and operating impacts

Financial sustainability

The draft master plan goes to Council for final approval in late spring 2021. Once the plan is updated, we’ll be able to update trail design guidelines, revise routes, create new trails and promote trail use in Guelph. Sign up at haveyoursay.guelph.ca to receive project updates.

This master plan update supports the City’s Strategic Plan pillars navigating our future—fostering easy, accessible movement through trails, paths, roads and corridors to tie the community together—and building our future, as we continue to build strong, vibrant, safe and healthy communities that foster resilience in the people who live here. As Guelph grows, we are also committed to planning and designing an increasingly sustainable city.

For more information

Tiffany Hanna, Park Planner

Open Space Planning, Parks

519-822-1260 extension 3371

[email protected]