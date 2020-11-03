Smoke alarms alert residents to early morning fire

Guelph, Ont., November 3, 2020 – Guelph Fire officials are crediting working smoke alarms for alerting six residents of an early morning house fire.

Firefighters responding at about 12:44 a.m. to the semi-detached house at 223 Victoria Road South found heavy black smoke coming from the rear entrance. Crews entered the basement through the back door where they discovered high heat and poor visibility. The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished.

“This morning’s fire is a reminder that working smoke alarms save lives,” says Steven Goode, deputy fire chief. “It’s the law to maintain working smoke alarms on every storey of your home and outside all sleeping areas to have as much time to safely escape as possible, if a fire does happen.”

One male occupant was treated for his injuries at the scene and taken to hospital for further assessment. The other five occupants were unharmed and did not require any medical attention.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but damage is estimated at more than $100,000. Guelph Fire investigators remain on scene.

Special thanks to emergency partners Guelph Police Service, Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service, Victim Services Wellington, and the Guelph Humane Society for assistance.

Media contact

Steven Goode

Deputy Fire Chief

Guelph Fire Department

519-824-6590 extension 3493

[email protected]