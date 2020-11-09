Should Guelph lower speed limits?

Complete the combined quiz and survey online by November 30

Guelph, Ont., November 9, 2020 – Whether you drive, walk, bike, ride transit or use a mobility device to travel around Guelph, we want your feedback on speed limits in our city. This community engagement opportunity includes quiz questions to raise your awareness about the impacts of driving speed on road safety and survey questions about ways you think the City could make our streets safer for all road users.

Take the online quiz and survey by November 30 to:

Learn about road safety and how driving speeds factor into road safety

Share ways you think we can make our streets safer for all travellers

Share your thoughts on speed limits on residential city streets

Provide feedback on other ways we can encourage drivers to slow down

We’ll use the information gathered through this survey along with technical considerations, collision data and a municipal best practice review to develop a recommendation for Council’s consideration next year.

This work is part of Guelph’s Community Road Safety Strategy to improve road safety for all road users, regardless of age, ability or how you travel.

Making our streets safer as we travel around Guelph supports the Navigating our future priority in the City’s Strategic Plan by improving the safety, efficiency and connectivity of the whole transportation system. This work also supports the Community Plan by ensuring people feel safe walking, jogging, wheeling, driving and riding their bikes throughout our city.

For more information

Liraz Fridman, Transportation Safety Specialist

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3620

[email protected]