Register for winter recreation programs

Registration begins Wednesday, December 2 at 7:30 a.m.

Preview registered winter programs (e.g. swimming and skating lessons, fitness classes, and general leisure activities, etc.) at guelph.ca/guide. Winter recreation programs start January 16, 2021.

You are encouraged to register online at recenroll.ca or call 519-837-5699.

If you are paying with cash, in-person registration is available at West End Community Centre or Victoria Road Recreation Centre.

Note: Should we cancel programs/classes due to COVID-19 or low enrolment, we will issue a refund.

Also, if you are registering your child in swimming lessons, one parent/guardian per child needs to be in the pool for preschool lessons up to Swimmer 3. It should be the same parent/guardian for the duration of lessons.

Drop-in programs

Due to COVID-19 indoor capacity limits, you must register and pay in advance using Rec Enroll or call the registration line 519-837-5699. Walk-ins are discouraged unless you need to pay with cash. Drop-in programs are available for online registration up to 72 hours in advance. Register early to avoid disappointment.

COVID-19 precautions

All facilities have updated health and safety measures in place. These measures include hand sanitizer stations, spaces to allow physical distancing of at least two metres (6.5 feet), plexiglass barriers, and enhanced facility cleaning of high-touch areas.

Please wear a mask or face covering inside our facilities to protect City employees and visitors. You don’t need to wear a mask in the pool or on the ice.