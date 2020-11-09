Wyndham and Macdonell streets open as downtown dining district closes

Updated November 9, 2020

The downtown dining district closed early on Monday, November 9. Wyndham and Macdonell streets and impacted parking spaces will reopen by tomorrow morning. Guelph Transit will return to its regular routes and schedules.

Updated September 21, 2020

From Friday, July 10 until Monday, November 30 parts of Wyndham and Macdonell streets have become a pedestrian zone to maximize the economic recovery efforts of the Downtown Guelph Business Association’s dining district.

The pedestrian zone allows 17 restaurants to safely expand patios and outdoor seating.

Public safety is the priority, and outdoor patios need to comply with public health requirements and provincial orders, including maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks when entering a business.

“We’re thrilled the recent success of the dining district will continue and want to remind people that most roads in Downtown Guelph remain open,” said Marty Williams, executive director of the DGBA . “Whether you visit by bus, car, bike or on foot, you can easily access your favourite restaurant or shop.”

Road closures and parking

The following streets will be closed to all vehicle traffic from Friday July 10 at 8 a.m. until Tuesday, December 1 at 7 a.m.:

Wyndham Street between Carden Street and just north of Macdonell Street

Macdonell Street between the Macdonell parking lot and just east of Wyndham Street

The DGBA will work directly with businesses to determine delivery options.

During the closure, people can pay to park within a five-minute walking distance to the dining district in the Market and West parkades, Macdonell, Baker and Wyndham street lots or use free 2-hour on-street parking on adjacent downtown streets.

Accessible parking spaces are available at the following nearby locations:

in both the West Parkade and Market Parkade

in the Macdonell parking lot

on street on the north side of Macdonell Street, as well as on Carden, Wilson, Norfolk and Quebec streets

Restaurants and businesses are open

All operating restaurants and businesses in the area remain open.

Pedestrian access

All sidewalks remain open and accessible. People on bikes are asked to walk their bicycles through the closed area.

Guelph Transit impacts

Guelph Transit routes 3, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 20, 99, Community Bus North and Community Bus South are on detour until November 30. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Waste collection

There will be no interruption to City waste collection services during the road closures and the City will work with the DGBA and businesses to improve collection accessibility of the existing waste carts and receptacles.

For more information

Christine Chapman, Manager, Economic Development

Business Development and Enterprise Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2823

[email protected]