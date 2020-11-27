Our Food Future named a top recovery project in Canada

Guelph, Ont., November 27, 2020 – The Future of Good named Our Food Future as one of Canada’s Top 100 Recovery Projects at the Future of Good Summit yesterday.

The Future of Good is Canada’s fastest-growing digital publication covering the social impact world focusing on how technology, money, places, work, and inclusion are changing social impact post-pandemic — from social services to philanthropy, international development to social enterprise. The Top 100 Recovery Projects are a way to celebrate local projects that not only help communities return to normal, but build back better, answering the rallying cry of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, ‘Leave no one behind’ by 2030.

“We’re delighted that Our Food Future has been named a top 100 recovery project within Canada,” says Scott Stewart, Guelph’s Chief Administrative Officer. “Grow Back Better continues to be the plan our community needs to address food insecurity and economic instability within the food system during this crisis, while at the same time ensuring we are future ready by making our community stronger and more resilient as we look to 2030.”

“It’s exciting to see Our Food Future receive national recognition,” said Scott Wilson, Wellington County’s Chief Administrative Officer. “COVID-19 has impacted families and businesses across our region, and highlighted issues around food access and insecurity, food chain and supply issues and even production and distribution. No part of the system has been untouched. However, by working together we are creating a sustainable circular food system that can take us through this health crisis and position us well for our future.”

“Issues around food insecurity and food access are not new, and they are complex,” says Barbara Swartzentruber, Executive Director, Smart Cities Office. “Solving them takes innovative thinking and a willingness to try something new. That’s what our community is doing, together. On behalf of the Smart Cities team, I want to thank our collaborators, champions and partners for their continued dedication to our common vision, the creation of Canada’s first circular food economy.”

The SEED’s Emergency Food Delivery project has also been named one of Canada’s Top 100 Recovery Project. In response to COVID-19, The SEED rapidly scaled up an Emergency Food Home Delivery program to deliver 100,000 nutritious food boxes to community members in need between April and December 2020.

Guelph-Wellington’s Harve$t Impact fund is matching one-to-one the first $90,000 in individual cash donations raised in support of The SEED’s Emergency Food Home Delivery program. Harve$t Impact is a social financing program of 10C and a core pillar of the Our Food Future initiative.

All donations over $20 will receive a charitable tax receipt from Guelph Community Health Centre. Donations can be made online and via cheque at harvestimpact.ca.

The full list of Canada’s Top 100 Recovery Projects is available at 100recoveryprojects.futureofgood.co. Community members can also vote on projects they would like to see featured throughout 2021.

About Grow Back Better

Grow Back Better: Our Food Future’s 10-point COVID-19 recovery plan is part of the City of Guelph’s and the County of Wellington’s overall COVID-19 economic and social recovery efforts. For information on the City and County response and recovery efforts, visit guelph.ca/covid19 and wellington.ca/en/covid-19.aspx.

About Our Food Future

Inspired by the planet’s natural cycles, a circular food economy reimagines and regenerates the systems that feed us, eliminating waste, sharing economic prosperity, and nourishing our communities. In Guelph-Wellington, we are working to build Canada’s first tech-enabled circular food economy that will achieve a 50% increase in access to affordable nutritious food, 50 new circular economy businesses and collaborations, and a 50% increase in circular economic benefit by unlocking the value of waste.

Our Food Future one of the ways the City of Guelph is contributing to a sustainable, creative and smart local economy that is connected to regional and global markets and supports shared prosperity for everyone.

