Notice of intention to pass an amending bylaw to remove a Holding “H” symbol – Gordon Street

In accordance with Section 36 of the Planning Act R.S.O 1990 c.P.13., Guelph City Council intends to pass a Zoning Bylaw Amendment to remove a Holding ‘H’ symbol from the City of Guelph Zoning Bylaw (1995)-14864.

The lands affected by the proposed amendment are municipally known as 1657 and 1665 Gordon Street and legally described as Part of Lot 9, Concession 7 and Part of the Road Allowance between Concessions 7 and 8 and Part of Lot 9, Concession 8, designated as Part 3 on Reference Plan 61R-21700.

The lands are currently zoned “Specialized Residential Cluster Townhouse with Holding Provisions” (R.3A-65(H)), according to Zoning Bylaw (1995)-14864, as amended. The zoning for the subject lands was approved by Guelph City Council on December 9, 2019. Prior to the removal of the ‘H’ symbol, the following condition must be met to the satisfaction of the City:

The property owner will acquire the parcel of land legally described as Part of the Road Allowance between Concessions 7 and 8 and Part of Lot 9, Concession 8, designated as Part 3 on Reference Plan 61R-21700, City of Guelph, to the satisfaction of the City.

The condition has been met and the ‘H’ symbol can be removed from the lands to permit development in accordance with the regulations of the “Specialized Residential Cluster Townhouse” (R.3A-65) Zone.

Guelph City Council will consider the proposed Zoning Bylaw Amendment at a remote Council meeting on Monday, December 14, 2020, starting at 6:30 p.m. You can watch the remote City Council meeting online at guelph.ca/live.

Lindsay Sulatycki, Senior Development Planner

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-837-5616 extension 3313

[email protected]