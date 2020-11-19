Notice of intention to pass an amending bylaw to remove a Holding “H” symbol

In accordance with Section 36 of the Planning Act R.S.O 1990 c.P.13., Guelph City Council intends to pass a Zoning Bylaw Amendment to remove a Holding ‘H’ symbol from the City of Guelph Zoning Bylaw (1995)-14864.

The lands affected by the proposed amendment are municipally known as 167 Alice Street and legally described as Part Lots 156 and 157, Registered Plan 293, City of Guelph.

The lands are currently zoned “Residential Single Detached with Holding Provisions” (R.1D (H)), according to Zoning Bylaw (1995)-14864, as amended. The zoning for the subject lands was approved by Guelph City Council on August 10, 2020. Prior to the removal of the ‘H’ symbol, the following condition must be met to the satisfaction of the City:

The applicant must prove (via remediation and/or risk assessment) that the metal impacts in soil do not pose a threat to human health and the environment as per the recommendation of the Phase Two Environmental Site Assessment (ESA) and to comply with the City’s “Guidelines for the development of contaminated or Potentially Contaminated Site (2016). A mandatory record of site condition (RSC) filing is not required.

The qualified person(s) must submit a “Reliance Letter” to indicate that despite any limitations or qualifications included in the reports, the City is authorized to rely on all information and opinion provided in the reports.

Guelph City Council will consider the proposed Zoning Bylaw Amendment at a remote Council meeting on Monday, December 14, 2020, starting at 6:30 p.m. You can watch the remote City Council meeting online at guelph.ca/live.

For more information

Ryan Mallory, Planner 2 – Development and Urban Design

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-837-5616 extension 2492

[email protected]