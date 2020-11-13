Notice of collection: Household telephone survey about temporary seasonal patios

The City of Guelph is working with Oraclepoll to conduct a telephone survey about the 2020 temporary patio program in Guelph. The telephone survey will begin Monday, November 16, 2020 and take about eight to ten days to complete.

Participation is voluntary. All individual responses will be kept confidential and will be used to inform recommend changes and guidelines for a seasonal patio program for Council consideration in spring 2021.

Personal information, as defined by Section 2 of the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (MFIPPA) is collected under the authority of the Municipal Act, 2001, and in accordance with the provisions of the MFIPPA.

For more information

For more information about the temporary patio program, please contact Kurtis Wells, economic development marketing and events coordinator at 519-822-1260 extension 2079 or email [email protected].

For questions regarding the collection, use and disclosure of this information please contact the program manager of Information, Privacy and Elections at 519-822-1260 extension 2605 or [email protected].