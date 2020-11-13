Maintenance of stormwater management ponds begins November 16

The City will begin maintenance work at two stormwater management (SWM) ponds in Guelph starting on November 16. Work will take about two to three weeks to complete at the following ponds:

Stormwater management pond 10 located across from Crowe Street off Edinburgh Road South. Stormwater management pond 93 located at 78 Ingram

While the work is being completed, parts of the following trail next to the stormwater management ponds will be closed:

Northern Heights Trail running beside of SWM pond 93

What to expect

Vehicles and machinery will be on site at each of the ponds while the work is being completed. Some noise should be expected during working hours (Monday–Friday, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.).

The maintenance work involves removing sediment and some plants from the ponds. Because plants play an important role in stormwater management, only invasive species or plants that interfere with how the pond works will be removed.

The City is working with an aquatic biologist to identify and collect wildlife living in the ponds so it can be relocated in a suitable habitat within the city before maintenance work begins.

Why we do this work

Stormwater management ponds help prevent floods and reduce pollution in Guelph’s rivers and waterways. The ponds collect rainwater and melted snow runoff from roofs, roads, driveways and lawns.

The City carries out maintenance of stormwater management ponds to make sure they continue to work properly. Maintenance is completed at all ponds across Guelph on a rotating basis.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important work. Any updates about this project will be posted on guelph.ca/stormwater.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during maintenance work. All work takes place on City property.

For more information

Mario Martinez, Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Capital Infrastructure Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2671

[email protected]

Mary Angelo, Manager

Engineering and Capital Infrastructure Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2287

[email protected]