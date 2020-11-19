Increasing food access by exploring food insecurity during COVID-19

Guelph, Ont., November 19, 2020 – Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health and Our Food Future collaborators are conducting a survey with Guelph-Wellington residents to learn more about food access and food insecurity in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The information gathered will inform service planning and programs in Guelph-Wellington to increase access to affordable, nutritious foods and mitigate secondary pandemic impacts.

Ipsos Public Affairs is conducting the comprehensive survey on behalf of Public Health and the Our Food Future initiative until December 9, approximately. Residents will be asked a series of questions to determine food insecurity levels, common barriers to accessing affordable nutritious foods, and information about supports to help meet household needs.

Your participation is voluntary. All individual responses will be kept confidential and will be used for further program and intervention development only.

Non-identifiable summaries of findings may be developed and shared publicly through wdgpublichealth.ca and foodfuture.ca.

Questions regarding the collection of personal information can be directed to Public Health by emailing [email protected].

About Our Food Future

Inspired by the planet’s natural cycles, a circular food economy reimagines and regenerates the systems that feed us, eliminating waste, sharing economic prosperity, and nourishing our communities. In Guelph-Wellington, we are working to build Canada’s first tech-enabled circular food economy that will achieve a 50% increase in access to affordable nutritious food, 50 new circular economy businesses and collaborations, and a 50% increase in circular economic benefit by unlocking the value of waste.

Our Food Future one of the ways the City of Guelph is contributing to a sustainable, creative and smart local economy that is connected to regional and global markets and supports shared prosperity for everyone.

