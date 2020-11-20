Help shape how Guelph grows and develops

Join us for a virtual town hall and take our survey

Guelph, Ont., November 20, 2020 – We need your help to decide how Guelph should grow and develop over the next 30 years.

Earlier this year we heard your thoughts about where and how to add new housing throughout our city. Now it’s time to start a conversation about how we grow.

Join the virtual town hall November 26

There are different ways Guelph can adapt to reach the 2051 population and employment growth targets that the Province has set for our community. Join us for a virtual town hall on Thursday, November 26, 7-8 p.m. to learn about one way our community could grow.

You can join the town hall through the virtual WebEx event or watch it live on guelph.ca/live or the City of Guelph’s Facebook page. Ask questions, share reactions and suggest other ways we could grow during this live event.

Take the online survey until December 18

Learn more about how Guelph might grow and complete the online survey between November 26 and December 18. Hard copies of the survey are available by calling 519-837-5616.

Your input will help us develop a made-in-Guelph growth strategy that will guide and manage our growing city for the next 30 years.

Why does Guelph need to grow and develop?

Guelph must plan for population of 203,000 and 116,000 jobs by 2051 to meet provincial Growth Plan targets. This work is part of Shaping Guelph—Growth Management Strategy and supports our Official Plan review. In June 2020, City Council endorsed a draft vision and principles for growth based on community input to help guide this project.

This work aligns with the Sustaining our future priority in the City’s Strategic Plan by supporting population and economic growth for future generations. This work also supports the Community Plan by preserving our “Guelphiness” as our city continues to grow.

Resources

Shaping Guelph—Growth Management Strategy

For more information

Natalie Goss, Senior Policy Planner

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3548

[email protected]