Have your say about restaurant, cafe and bar patios in Guelph

Take the survey by December 7

Guelph, Ont., November 13, 2020 – What did you think of Guelph’s temporary patio program this year and how can we make a seasonal patio program better?

Whether you visited, worked, owned or simply walked by a seasonal patio this year, we want to hear from you! Take our online survey by December 7. Request a hard copy by calling 519-822-1260 extension 2079.

We’re also collecting feedback through a phone survey starting November 16.

Your input will help us improve the seasonal patio program for 2021 and beyond. Recommended changes and guidelines for a seasonal patio program will go to Council for consideration in spring 2021.

About the patio program

The 2020 temporary patio program was an emergency measure to help reopen restaurants, bars and cafes that were closed during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic. This program allowed for seasonal patios on sidewalks, in parking spots and on roads, and met amended provincial regulations to support COVID-19 recovery throughout the 2020 patio season.

The seasonal patio program supports the Powering our future priority in the City’s Strategic Plan by contributing to a sustainable and creative local economy and fostering downtown business innovation to support a thriving downtown Guelph. This work also supports the Community Plan by promoting inclusive prosperity and creating opportunities for everyone to thrive.

Notice of collection

For more information

Christine Chapman, Manager, Economic Development

Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2823

[email protected]