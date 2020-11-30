Guelph preparing for level red/control in provincial COVID-19 framework

City would keep libraries and museums open, close its pools and indoor rinks

Guelph, Ont., November 30, 2020 – The City of Guelph is preparing for further restrictions and closures if Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework: keeping Ontario safe and open moves Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health from level orange/restrict to level red/control.

“We’re not there yet, but we’re not far from it. With local cases still increasing, we’re preparing for what may come next,” says Colleen Clack-Bush, deputy chief administrative officer of the City’s Public Services. “Sports and recreation facilities pose the biggest challenge; we want to encourage people to stay active and healthy, and limit interaction among people who don’t live together. We’re working to support teams, coaches, parents and participants as our situation continues to change.”

City-run arenas, pools and indoor rinks would close in level red

Guelph measures would go beyond provincial requirements

According to provincial regulations, up to 10 people would be permitted to use sports and recreation facilities. The City reviewed the framework, consulted Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health and neighbouring municipalities before deciding it would:

close, City-run pools and rinks and gyms

pause team sports, practices and training in City facilities

pause all drop-in or registered fitness classes or programs in City facilities

In addition to health and safety concerns, the City determined operating pools and rinks for 10 people at a time is not practical or affordable.

“It’s disappointing, but we believe it’s the right thing to do,” added Clack-Bush. “COVID-19 cases are still increasing despite restrictions in place throughout the province. We have to do something more to flatten the curve.”

Service counters at recreation centres would remain open

Starting December 2, people can register for programs scheduled to start on January 16, 2021. People can preview classes and register online at guelph.ca/recreation. If classes are cancelled due to low enrolment or COVID-19 restrictions, the City will issue refunds to registered participants.

Recreation centres would continue selling Guelph Transit bus passes, City gift cards, large waste item tickets, and processing waste cart exchanges.

Outdoor rinks, parks, trails and washrooms would remain open

The City encourages people to find safe ways to get outside and stay active this winter. Depending on weather, provincial regulations and guidance from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, the Market Square skating rink and outdoor community rinks in City parks will open in December. The City maintains several trails and portable washrooms will be available in some parks this winter. Visit guelph.ca/parks for more information.

City Hall and Provincial Offences Court

No service changes. Service counters would remain open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guelph Farmers’ Market would remain open at level red

The Guelph Farmers’ market would remain open on Saturday mornings and limit indoor shopping to 75 people. Visit guelph.ca/farmersmarket for a list of vendors and shopping guidelines.

Guelph Libraries would remain open at level red

All Guelph Library locations would continue operating. The Scottsdale branch would reduce hours, close on Sunday, and limit service to curbside pickup only. All other branches will be open to the public; masks are required, and measures are in place to maintain physical distancing. Visit guelphpl.ca for details.

Guelph Museums would remain open at level red

Guelph Museums would remain open with a maximum of 10 visitors allowed indoors. Museum visits must be scheduled in advance at guelphmuseums.ca.

Guelph Transit

No service changes. Guelph Transit conventional service will continue on a 30-minute schedule.

River Run Centre

The River Run Centre would remain closed to the public.

Report a COVID-19 concern

The City is educating people and businesses about COVID-19 regulations and enhancing enforcement at stores and shopping centres as the holiday shopping season gets underway.

Stores should have hand sanitizer at every entrance, limit the number of customers inside, have measures in place to keep people least two metres apart, and employees and shoppers should be wearing masks as required.

To report a concern about large gatherings or business not following COVID-19 guidelines

