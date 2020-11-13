Guelph Police headquarters renovations restart

Guelph, Ont., November 13, 2020 – Renovation work on the Guelph Police Services headquarters restarts next week. Remaining work, including addressing deficiencies left by the original contractor, has the project wrapping up next summer. The City will share an updated project schedule by end of 2020 once all trades have been confirmed and booked.

“We’re working closely with Perini Management to review completed work, identify deficiencies and come up with a realistic schedule for finishing this project,” says Ken VanderWal, acting project manager for the City.

Staff is also reviewing remaining costs with the bonding agent and contractor, including looking at outstanding claims and opportunities to recoup project costs, in order to determine whether there are any budget impacts. Budget updates will be shared with City Council and the community once confirmed.

Background

On June 30, the City announced it was ending the former general contractor’s work on the project. Ending the contractor’s involvement on the project did not terminate the project contract which, like all City construction projects, includes a construction bond. Construction bonds protect against disruptions or financial loss due to a contractor’s failure to complete a project or failure to meet contract specifications.

The City notified the agent for the renovation project’s construction bond that it had placed the general contractor in default of contract. The bonding agent was responsible for appointing a new general contractor to manage the completion of the project, including addressing deficiencies.

In July, the bonding agent for the renovation project appointed Perini Management as the replacement general contractor.

