Guelph Fire crews respond to barn fire in city’s north end

Guelph, Ont., November 30, 2020 – On Sunday, November 29, Guelph firefighters from three stations responded to a reported barn fire in the city’s north end.

Firefighters responding at about 7:03 p.m. to the property at 5419 Highway 6 found a barn fully engulfed in flames.

With no fire hydrants due to the property’s rural location, three additional water tenders were called in from Rockwood and Fergus. A water tender is a type of firefighting apparatus that specializes in the transport of water from a water source, such as a stream, lake or hydrant, to a fire scene. This activity required that Highway 6 between Woodlawn and Conservation roads to be closed in both directions for several hours. The highway is now open.

The barn, completely destroyed by the fire, was used for storing straw and farm equipment. An excavator was brought in to assist firefighters with moving debris and extinguishing the fire.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire, along with a damage estimate, is under investigation. Fire investigators remain at the scene.

Special thanks to emergency partners Centre Wellington and Guelph-Eramosa fire departments, Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service, Centre Wellington Ontario Provincial Police detachment, and Guelph Police Service.

