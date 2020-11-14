Guelph enhances COVID-19 screening for sports and scheduled events at City facilities

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health moving to alert level orange in Provincial COVID-19 Framework

Guelph, Ont., November 14, 2020-Starting Monday, the City will enhance COVID-19 screening for people participating in recreation classes, programs, sports and other scheduled events at City recreation facilities, libraries and museums.

The changes are intended to further protect participants, their families, City employees and the community as Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health moves to alert level orange in Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework.

Current requirements for physical distancing, face coverings and hand sanitizer remain in place for drop-in services at City Hall, Provincial Offences Court, recreation centres, libraries and museums, and the Guelph Farmers’ Market will limit indoor shopping to 75 people.

Updated screening, no spectators at recreation facilities

“We know, and we appreciate that team coaches and event organizers are already screening participants. Now, each City facility is required to have a copy of those screening documents,” says Colleen Clack-Bush, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Guelph’s Public Services. “We all need to do our part to protect ourselves and each other from COVID-19. These measures are intended to prevent further restrictions or facility closures.”

Enhanced screening at City facilities allows Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health to contact event participants who may come into contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19. In addition to enhanced screening, spectators at indoor sports and recreation events must be parents or guardians of event participants.

Highlighted changes for recreation facilities and events

Maximum 50 people in a pool, rink, library or event space – provided there is room for physical distancing

All participants must provide contact information and confirm they have no COVID-19 symptoms, have not contacted a confirmed case of COVID-19 or travelled outside Canada in the past 14 days

No spectators other than parents or guardians of participants

Limit 90 minutes for recreation activities, unless engaging in sport

Updated measures for restaurants, bars, theatres

In addition to changes to sports, recreation and other events, Ontario’s alert level orange includes new public health measures for local bars, restaurants and theatres. Guelph’s Bylaw team is educating local businesses about the updated regulations.

Bars, restaurants close at 10 p.m.

Liquor sold or served between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Limit of 4 people seated together

Maximum 50 people in theatre

Resources

For City of Guelph updates visit guelph.ca/covid19 or follow the City of Guelph on Facebook or Twitter #COVID19Guelph.

For reliable, accurate information about COVID-19 visit wdgpublichealth.ca.

Media Contact

Stacey Hare

Corporate Communications and Customer Service

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2611

[email protected]