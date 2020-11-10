UPDATED: Exhibition and Dovercliffe Park tennis courts closed for construction October 26

Tennis courts at Exhibition and Dovercliffe Parks will be closed for construction starting October 26 for the remainder of the season.

Work will include new surfacing, net posts and fencing. Construction on Exhibition Park tennis courts will be complete by May 14 and Dovercliffe tennis courts by May 21, weather permitting.

Where to play instead

The rest of our tennis courts remain open for the season until October 30. For a map of where to play instead, visit guelph.ca/tennis.

For more information

Ian Ferguson, Program Manager

Turf and Sports Fields, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2802

[email protected]