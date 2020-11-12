Design for new park in Dallan subdivision chosen by residents

Construction will start in June 2021

Guelph, Ont., November 12, 2020 – The design for a new park located at 158 Poppy Drive East within Dallan subdivision has been selected.

Feedback from residents who participated in the two phases of engagement was used to determine the final park plan. The concept that was chosen was the Vine Concept, which features:

Children’s play equipment

Shade structure

Half court basketball

Picnic and game tables

Asphalt pathway

Pollinator and rain gardens

Trees

Site furnishings

View the final park design

“We were able to use feedback from 126 people who participated in engagement to create a park that will work perfectly for this neighbourhood,” says Jyoti Pathak, parks planner with the City of Guelph. “The final design is a space designed for the community, by the community.”

The final playground design will be available on the project page by the end of November. The new park also features a trail connection to Clair Road East.

Submit park and trail name ideas by November 20

The City is accepting name ideas for the park and trail until November 20. Residents can submit suggestions online by Friday, November 20. You can also email [email protected] or mail to City of Guelph, Planning and Building Services, 1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1, attention Rory Templeton.

Resources

Park master plan

Media contact

Jyoti Pathak, Parks Planner

Open Space Planning, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2431

[email protected]