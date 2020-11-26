Construction notice: York Road lane reductions start December 4

Stevenson Street North to Victoria Road South

Notice date: November 26, 2020

About the project

The City of Guelph is working with a consultant to perform a hydrogeological investigation on York Road, between Stevenson Street North and Victoria Road South, to collect information for the York Road reconstruction project.

A hydrogeological investigation involves drilling and testing monitoring wells for existing ground water levels.

Work begins December 4

Work is scheduled to start on or about Friday, December 4 and take about two days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions expected

There will be temporary lane reductions on York Road between Stevenson Street North and Victoria Road South. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

All sidewalks in the area will remain open during construction.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

The City of Guelph appreciates your patience and understanding as we complete this important infrastructure project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

226-820-0154

[email protected]